PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — A man with a gun was fatally shot by California Highway Patrol officers Monday following a chase and a standoff on the westbound 105 Freeway in Paramount. (credit: CBS) Jesse Medrano, 35, had been identified by the LAPD as a suspect in a Sunday triple shooting that killed his own father, 61-year-old Ruben Marrufo. According to the CHP, a disabled vehicle was reported on the right shoulder of the westbound 105 Freeway to the northbound 710. After a CHP officer arrived at the scene, they determined the van was possibly stolen and its driver was wanted in connection with a...

PARAMOUNT, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO