Join DePauw Theatre for their first production of the year, “The Spitfire Grill,” a musical that tells the story of a young woman with a mysterious past making a fresh start in a small town. Masks are required, and tickets can be purchased online or at the box office an hour before each performance. The musical will be in Moore Theatre in the Green Center for the Performing Arts with performances held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 25, and a final matinee performance at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

