What if the Watcher broke his oath? This week is of course the second part of one story and, the oath breaking itself began last week. The Watcher, bested by Infinity Ultron fled and sought help from Strange Supreme, the really dark and powerful version of Strange which was trapped forever in a pocket dimension. If you’ve not seen any of the promo’s for this season finale, then I won’t spoil things here, at least not until after the jump.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO