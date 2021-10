When you have a family member in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, you can't help but be proud - especially when it's your own father. Our heritage can give us pride and purpose and the lines of creativity that run from one generation to the next can give us roots. But it is up to the new generation to leave behind the man-made pedestal and carry the legacy forward to give it wings. Such is the case with the brilliant and masterful songwriter known as PINDER.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO