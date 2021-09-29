Portable Pressure Washer Market Size, Statistics 2021 By Latest Innovation, Business Trends, Pricing Analysis, Emerging Technology, Prominent Players, New Project Investment, Development Status and Forecast to 2027

DevSecOps is an integration of operation and security to ensure the enterprise data security. Data breach is quite sensitive not only for the customers but for the enterprise too as it tarnishes the company's reputation. Recent cases of the data breach in Equifax which occurred in mid-2017 further bolstered the need for DevSecOps to have a must tool in enterprises. The increasing demand of digital and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, awareness about DevSecOps platforms among enterprises, increasing need for speedy software development and acceptance of numerous software applications among businesses is the key factor driving DevSecOps market.

