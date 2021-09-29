CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New David Bowie box sets, ‘Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001)’ and ‘TOY (TOY:BOX),’ due in the coming months

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans have been unveiled for two new archival David Bowie box sets that will be released in the coming months. One is the fifth installment in the series of expansive collections focusing on different periods in the late rock icon’s career, Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001), which is due out on November 26. The other is an expanded version of Bowie’s legendary unreleased 2001 album TOY, titled TOY (TOY:BOX), which will be issued on January 7, 2022.

David Bowie
