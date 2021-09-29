CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New World Summary

By Matthew Ralphson
gamewatcher.com
 9 days ago

New World Respec Cost - How to change Attributes and Skill Masteries. When and how to respec your stats, attributes, and skills in New World. New World AFK Timer - How Long You Have Before Being Kicked from the Server. about 14 hours | By Bogdan Robert Mateș. Here's how...

www.gamewatcher.com

Comments / 0

realsport101.com

What are Factions in New World?

In New World, three factions are vying for control of Aeternum and its territories. Upon hitting level 10 and completing the beginner quests for each Faction, you'll be faced with a difficult decision. You will commit yourself to one of the three Factions; The Marauders, Syndicate, or Covenant. Each has...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

A Guide to New World Weapon Scaling

New World will employ a classless combat system meaning you won't have to spend hours at the beginning of the game choosing which combat style to commit to. The downside to this is something called weapon scaling. This is the system that determines your proficiency with various weapons and it's...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to track resources in New World

Resources are a fundamental part of New World, and you’re going to need a lot of them to craft weapons, armor, and cooking materials to increase your effectiveness. To make your life easier, you can learn to track resources in the game, but it’s as simple as turning on a switch or highlighting a specific resource. Instead, it’s all about mastering your skills.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

New World server status latest and New World queue times warning

New World servers are finally online and gamers can really explore the world of the lost continent. Before the launch, Amazon revealed that there would be a huge list of servers to choose from depending on where on Earth you wanted to play. The top four regions to choose from...
WORLD
dotesports.com

The best weapon combinations in New World

The number of customization options players have when it comes to their weapon loadout in New World is immense. With 11 weapons in total, there are over 120 combinations of weapons players can choose from when building their loadout. Ideally, you’ll want to approach combat situations with one weapon suitable...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

New World Release Date: When is the New World MMO coming out?

New World, an upcoming open-world MMORPG will be hitting its release date this week. This finally comes after some delay. The official website for New World describes it as the following:. “Explore a thrilling, open-world MMO filled with danger and opportunity where you’ll forge a new destiny for yourself as...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is the difference between New World and New World QA on Steam?

New World is finally about to get released on Sept. 28. Though the developers had an earlier release date in mind, it was postponed for around a month after the beta ended in early August. With only a day away from the release, players are getting ready to install the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New World streamer server list: All popular servers in New World

One of the staples of content creation in the MMO genre is interaction between streamers and their viewers in the open world. With New World’s launch finally upon us, numerous high-profile streamers have come to a decision on what server and faction they want to play in the game, making some servers more popular than others.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New World: Are There Mounts? Answered

New World’s Aeternum is a sprawling fantasy island with a supernatural twist. You’ll be exploring every nook and cranny of it to take on enemies, collect crafting ingredients, and embarking on quests with friends. In this guide, we’ll run you through whether there are New World mounts to help you get about the world a little bit quicker.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

New World: Petalcap Location

One of the quests in New World that players have been struggling with is the Weakness of the Ego story quest. The difficult part about the quest is finding some of the materials needed to craft the Corruption Tincture. The two main materials that are difficult to find are the Rivercress Stem and the Petalcap. By the end of this guide, you will learn where to find Fronded Petalcaps and their main location in New World.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New World Review in Progress

Amazon’s New World is finally available in our world (which is now technically the old world, I guess?) and its servers are so packed on day one that I haven’t been able to get in yet. However, I’ve spent the past week running around a finalized version of this colonial-era MMO, albeit without nearly the same player count or queue times that many are currently experiencing. Note that, since I’m also responsible for a large chunk of IGN’s official wiki guide, almost all of that time was spent running around as a pre-made level 60 character and poking various Corrupted bee hives to see what I could shake out of them so that you don’t have to. But that has given me some time to get the lay of the land and get a sense of how everything works, so here are my initial impressions of this long-awaited MMORPG.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

New World introduces a bunch of new worlds for EU

New World attracted a huge crowd of MMO fans all over the world and it seems like the developers were caught by surprise with all the players wanting to go in at the same time. As a result, queues of thousands of unhappy players formed at the launch day but the devs wouldn't let themselves stand without doing anything for long.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

New World Level Cap: What is the Max Level in New World?

New World has recently launched to players across the globe with already over seven hundred thousand concurrent players on Steam and close to a million concurrent viewers on Twitch following on from that. The MMO is taking the gaming world by storm and you may be wanting to dive into the experience as soon as possible. New World has an abundance of content for players to delightfully enjoy and throughout your great adventures through the land, you will be gaining experience points and levelling up. This guide will inform you of what the New World max level cap is that you and your partners can reach in this expansive open-world experience.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Best New World armor: New World's armor types explained

What is the best armor in New World, and how do you craft it? New World is a game all about war and conquest, so naturally armor plays a large role and should be one of your first considerations when choosing your character's loadout. Fortunately, armor is abundant on Aeternum. Unfortunately, that can make it very difficult to decide what pieces to equip, especially as the game doesn't waste a lot of time explaining it to you. But luckily, that's what this New World armor guide is for.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to find Sage in New World

Sage is one of the 12 herb resources you can find in New World. If you’re looking to create more complicated recipes at the kitchen crafting station, many of those recipes require you to go out of your way to find Sage. The tricky bit is knowing where to find Sage. This guide details where you need to go to find Sage in New World and how you can harvest it.
RECIPES
gamerevolution.com

New World: Are there different classes and races?

Most MMOs have players select a class and race before the game begins. So, players are eager to see what the options are in New World. After all, which race and class a user picks influences the entirety of their time with the game. However, New World does things a bit differently, and we’ll discuss the details below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Hell Let Loose Crossplay - What To Know About Cross-Platform Support

Having fully launched on PC, Hell Let Loose is now preparing for its debut on current-gen consoles, leaving players aching for hardcore World War II action asking about whether or not crossplay will be included at launch and just how far cross-platform support for the title extends. Hell Let Loose...
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Shoot Up Zombies During Steam Next Fest with Urban Strife's Demo

Publisher MicroProse and developer White Pond Games have announced that post-apocalyptic turn-based tactical RPG Urban Strife is getting a demo during the October edition of Steam Next Fest. Urban Strife's Steam Next Fest demo will focus on the game's prologue, which starts with your character being nursed back to health...
VIDEO GAMES

