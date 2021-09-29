Shocking Murder in Katy, Texas as Brother Allegedly Stabs Twin Sister

This a Code Red Alert:The hunt is on for Zombies beginning this weekend in the Dallas/Forth Worth area at Zombie Safari hosted by Cousins Paintball Dallas. This is the ultimate interactive paintball experience where you can help stop the Zombie outbreak from taking over the city. The Walking Dead is looking at taking over the entire state of Texas and the only way to stop them is with an 8mm Zombie Response Launcher fitted with special rounds to help stop this massive outbreak from spreading around the world. All Zombie hunters will be loaded up on military type Zombie Response Vehicles (ZRV's) buses, or trailers to help stop the apocalypse.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO