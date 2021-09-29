City leaders enact new budget, tax rate, open bids for water line project; issues arise over serving of alcohol during November barbecue event
Raymondville City Commission members approved on Tuesday the 2021-2022 budget, tax rates, water/sewer rates and garbage collection fees. After a few minor adjustments for police pay for officers with additional qualifications, several steps were taken to enact the new spending plan that goes into effect Oct. 1. Total spending, including debt service (payments on bonds, certificates of obligation) will total
