CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raymondville, TX

City leaders enact new budget, tax rate, open bids for water line project; issues arise over serving of alcohol during November barbecue event

raymondville-chronicle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymondville City Commission members approved on Tuesday the 2021-2022 budget, tax rates, water/sewer rates and garbage collection fees. After a few minor adjustments for police pay for officers with additional qualifications, several steps were taken to enact the new spending plan that goes into effect Oct. 1. Total spending, including debt service (payments on bonds, certificates of obligation) will total […]

www.raymondville-chronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Raymondville, TX
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Tax Rates#Debt Service#Barbecue
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy