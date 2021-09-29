Golf vs. nature

Several years ago my wife and I moved to a community of homes surrounding a golf course in the middle. Neither of us plays golf, we just admired the nature aspect of it all. But since moving in, on three different occasions I have seen historic oak trees removed in favor of golf. Once was to get more sun on a putting green. The other two were to get more sun at hole locations. I daydream of being a very wealthy person, buying a golf community similar to this one, and closing the golf course.