Tewksbury, MA

Knife-Wielding Tewksbury Man Allegedly Threatened To Kill Dogs

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 7 days ago

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A Tewksbury man is facing a variety of charges after he allegedly waved a knife and threatened to kill another man’s dogs.

It happened Tuesday on Shawsheen Street.

Christopher Canty. (Image Credit: Tewksbury Police)

A man who lives in the neighborhood told police he heard his dogs barking outside and went to see why. When the man went outside, he found two men in the road.

Tewksbury Police said 49-year-old Christopher Canty was allegedly threatening to kill the man’s dogs. When the man approached Canty, he realized he was allegedly brandishing a “large Rambo style knife.”

A knife found by police allegedly used by Christopher Canty. (Image Credit: Tewksbury Police)

Canty, who police said was displaying “erratic and highly agitated behavior,” was arrested. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and threat to commit murder.

