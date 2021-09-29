CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona industry leaders launch first-of-its-kind National Semiconductor Economic Roadmap

By Joe Pitts
chamberbusinessnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Commerce Authority announced the formation of the National Semiconductor Economic Roadmap on Tuesday. Tasked with furthering collaboration between private industry, the public sector, and higher education “to future-proof semiconductor manufacturing in the United States,” the Roadmap is a first-of-its-kind endeavor. Citing the surging global demand for semiconductors and...

chamberbusinessnews.com

