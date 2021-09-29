CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Blast injures 6 workers at Westlake Chemical plant in Louisiana

By Marcy de Luna
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix people were injured in an explosion Monday night at Westlake Chemical’s Petro 2 plant in Sulphur, La., the Houston chemical manufacturer said in a statement. The six injured individuals were contract workers, employed by one of three contractor firms performing planned maintenance of the facility, which was offline at the time of the accident. The company didn't say what caused the blast, but it said it had notified local, state and federal officials and will cooperate with any investigation.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sulphur, LA
Business
Sulphur, LA
Accidents
Westlake, LA
Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Sulphur, LA
Westlake, LA
Business
Houston, TX
Business
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Sulphur, LA
Crime & Safety
Westlake, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Westlake, LA
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Manufacturing#Chemical Company#Chemical Plant#Accident#Westlake Chemical#Huntsman Corporation#Kpx Chemical

Comments / 0

Community Policy