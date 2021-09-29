CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vine Transit to provide free rides on California Clean Air Day

By FOR THE REGISTER
Napa Valley Register
Cover picture for the articleThe Napa Valley Transportation Authority will provide free rides on Vine Transit and VineGo for all riders on Wednesday, Oct. 6 as part of California Clean Air Day. California Clean Air Day, a project of the Coalition for Clean Air, encourages businesses and individuals to create clean air in their communities by implementing changes that improve air quality. Participants can pledge to make small changes, like combining online orders into a single shipment each week or make bigger changes, like riding transit or carpooling, instead of driving alone.

