There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At The Acadiana Nature Station In Louisiana

The Acadiana Park Nature Station is one of the most underrated natural areas in Louisiana, and it’s time you paid it a visit. Established in 1978, the little slice of paradise in Lafayette features 150 acres of some of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the state. Whether you’re just looking for a solo stroll or you have the whole family in tow ready for a day of adventure, this wooded wonderland is picture-perfect.

You’ll want to start your journey at the nature center, where you can learn more about the ecosystems you’ll be walking through.

There are over five miles of trails that weave throughout the nature center.

From gravel and dirt...

...to beautiful boardwalks...

...you'll be surrounded by enchanting emeralds and picturesque scenery.

You'll be met with glimpses of the Dan Deballion Canal as you stroll.

There's also a playground for the little ones, as well as some picnic benches peppered around.

The trails are open daily from dawn until dusk.

They often host special programs and educational opportunities, too. But even if you just pop in, you’ll get to learn all about the different ecosystems throughout the center, primarily the remnants of a Gulf Coastal Tall Grass Prairie and the Mississippi River Floodplain.You can mix and match to fit your schedule.Keep an eye out for wildlife along the way!When the sun starts to set - what a sight!Pack a lunch and enjoy a day of outdoor adventure!And the Nature Station is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a full trail map and more information, visit the Nature Station's website , and don't forget to give them a follow on Facebook , too.

