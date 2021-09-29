2 students slashed outside high school in the Bronx

Two students were slashed outside a high school in Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened in front of Harry S. Truman High School around 2:30 p.m.

A 15-year-old girl was slashed in the arm and a 15-year-old boy was slashed in the neck with a cutting object.

United Airlines put in one of the first COVID vaccine mandates, and now it is firing nearly 600 employees who have refused to comply with it.

They were both taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

----------