Bronx, NY

2 students slashed outside high school in the Bronx

 7 days ago

Two students were slashed outside a high school in Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened in front of Harry S. Truman High School around 2:30 p.m.

A 15-year-old girl was slashed in the arm and a 15-year-old boy was slashed in the neck with a cutting object.

They were both taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 19

TheTruthTeller
7d ago

Well of course. This is everyday in #DuhBronx. We need a "Real" BLM program that focuses on the "Unlawful' killings of all in the neighborhood, as well as an 'HLM' (Hispanic Lives Matter) organization that also focuses on the lives of all, but has Spanish interpretors. Man, if I had control of the money and power that BLM, Jackson, Sharpton, etc have, I'd definitely make it my main issue to tackle the Gang problems and 'Self Hate' in the poor communitties. 👌🙏👌

Meg Gonzalez
7d ago

Those kids donot want t learn, thy want t mke it so tht gng t school is jail time, some neighbors treat people like if thy r in jail. Sounds crazy but is true. Everyone wants t be in control. Smh.

