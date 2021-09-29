CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Traps Alligator With Garbage Can

By Mason Dixon
 7 days ago

When an alligator found its way in front of a house near a pond, the homeowner found a way to relocate the large reptile. We don’t recommend you try this at home. We’ve seen plenty of news reports about alligators “visiting” people’s homes. Most of the time the gator gets bored and goes away or a trapper is called to remove the reptile.When an alligator appeared in front of Abdul Gene Malik’s Florida home, this Army veteran had to think quickly to protect his family. Using what he had nearby, this Florida Man used a garbage can to try an trap the alligator.

