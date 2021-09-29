Lafayette man charged with sexual battery

Exponent File Photo

A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.

Jovan Murray, 23, reportedly assaulted the victim twice, according to the affidavit. Murray met the victim at her son’s residence and exchanged numbers, in which Murray sent some sexually explicit messages. Murray returned to the residence and exposed himself to the victim and assaulted her.

On Tuesday, Murray assaulted the victim and exposed himself again. The victim asked Murray to cover himself and went inside her son’s residence, but Murray continued to knock on the door, text and call the victim, the affidavit states.

Murray was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with sexual battery.