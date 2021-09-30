Chicago Weather: Another Warm One

CHICAGO (CBS) — We stay dry and warm the next two days.

On Wednesday night, the low is 60 with partly cloudy conditions and patchy fog.

On Thursday, the high is 82. The normal high is 70.

On Friday, the high is 81. It will be partly cloudy both Thursday and Friday.

High clouds will increase ahead of the slow-moving system that will bring rain at times this weekend. Shower chances start Saturday.

As the front lingers overhead Sunday morning, showers are likely. Cooler temps are coming next week.