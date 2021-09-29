CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October game releases: Upcoming titles being released this month

 7 days ago
The new titles for October won’t leave any gamer hanging no matter how specific their tastes are. Are you into sports? We got you covered — try the new simulators for football and hockey with advanced graphics.

Maybe mysterious adventures appeal to you more? In this case, Alan Wake Remastered and Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ash will certainly get your attention.

Go for a pure action experience with the likes of Back 4 Blood, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Far Cry 6, or test your strategic wits in Age of Empires IV. Finally, Metroid and Mario are such classics that the odds to entertain you are through the roof.

FIFA 22

The latest edition of the soccer simulator game offers higher levels of realism than ever before through the HyperMotion Technology. HyperMotion harvested data from real matches between professional players wearing Xsens motion capture suits. In addition, ball physics also feels much more like the real thing.

As far as the gameplay goes, FIFA 22 offers better control over the active player. Furthermore, the AI of the inactive ones has improved significantly compared to the previous installments. The developers have gone even into details regarding personal qualities and their effect on how some players react when put under pressure.

FIFA 22 releases October 1 on PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Alan Wake Remastered

The fan-favorite story about a best-selling horror author, whose fiction turns into reality, is back and this time — in 4K. We won’t spoil much of the story for those of you who haven’t played the game before, but let’s just say that Alan Wake needs to find a solution to a dark and thrilling mystery in order to save his beloved wife, Alice.

The remaster contains two expansions – The Signal and The Writer, as well as a commentary track by the lead writer of the game, Sam Lake.

Alan Wake Remastered releases October 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X).

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 reuses many elements that fans of the franchise know and love — an exotic adventure setting, a maniacal villain, a grand social-engineering scheme, and of course, loads of firepower.

Talking about firepower, something that comes as a new feature is the progression system — it’s tied to your weapons and equipment instead of skills. As a result, you get access to various ammo types, weapon upgrades, and even jet packs that let you fly around the map.

Choosing the right gear is essential for overcoming enemies as they have specific vulnerabilities and resistances. The equipment also lets you adjust the general gameplay.

Despite all the seriousness and epic vibes, the game incorporates some goofy elements — like the wide assortment of pets, called Amigos, which can provide assistance for the protagonist both in combat and exploration.

Far Cry 6 releases October 7 on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

The Metroid games gave a name to an entire subgenre — Metroidvania. Okay, maybe that’s half a name, but the other half comes from Castlevania and the developer of Metroid Dread, MercurySteam, is also the studio behind Castlevania: Lord of Shadow.

You play as the usual protagonist in the franchise — the bounty hunter Samus Aran. She goes to the planet ZDR in pursuit of dangerous shape-shifting organisms called X Parasites. Although Samus has a partial immunity against these parasites, they are far from the only danger she’s about to encounter.

Metroid Dread releases October 8 on the Switch.

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor of Left 4 Dead in every possible way. As a matter of fact, we have the very same developers behind both games — Turtle Rock Studios. The story follows a well-established formula of a team of human survivors plowing through waves of undead zombies.

The game offers a unique deck-building system with cards representing different perks available for the characters. Enemies (called “Ridden”) are not generic and come in different varieties like the Tallboy, for example, that has a club for an arm. The arsenal of lethal weapons players have access to is also quite impressive.

Back 4 Blood releases October 12 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

NHL 22

This October, hockey fans will get the opportunity to play a simulator of their favorite sport that looks ostensibly better than its predecessors. The main culprit for the updated visuals of NHL 22 is Frostbite — the EA engine already used by FIFA and Madden NFL. It pays attention to visual details and enables realistic spatial awareness. According to the publisher, the engine allows, among other things, “new physically accurate stick interactions.”

The game will also feature the Superstar X-Factors system that lets players use some of the unique moves of famous hockey pros, like the Contortionist ability of Andrei Vasilevskiy.

NHL releases October 15 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

House of Ashes is the third game from the Dark Pictures Anthology following Man of Medan and Little Hope. The game follows a group of American Special Forces soldiers who find themselves in a Sumerian temple full of unimaginable horrors.

Most of the action happens underground in small rooms and tight corridors that bring a claustrophobic feeling of no hope for escape. Characters are deep, but how much of their backstories will be revealed is entirely up to you.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes releases October 22 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

In this game, you take control of Peter Quill, an intergalactic rogue known as Star-Lord, and leader of a small team consisting of Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot. It’s worth mentioning that all the characters are much closer to their description in the comic book series which makes them a bit different than what we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a bread-and-butter third-person shooter. Peter Quill is the only playable character, but you can still spend experience points to unlock and upgrade the moves of your teammates.

In combat, Star-Lord uses his dual blasters as a go-to weapon, but he also has access to some special effects from the Element Gun. Finally, mastering the Hover Boots will let you maneuver with ease through the battlefield.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy releases October 26 on PC, Switch, PS4.

Age of Empires IV

More than 15 years have passed since the last Age of Empires game. The franchise has iconic status in the RTS genre, so the developers from Relic Entertainment are facing a big challenge.

There will be initially only eight civilizations at the start and each of them will carry unique flavor and mechanics much like the ones from StarCraft. We already know some of the factions — English, Mongols, French, and Chinese. Campaigns enable players to experience some of the greatest moments from the history of mankind.

Age of Empires IV releases October 28 on the PC.

Mario Party Superstars

What better way to finish our gaming list for October than the old but gold classic – Mario. Mario Party Superstars includes 100 minigames among which all-time fan favorites like Bumper Balls, Eatsa Pizza, Mushroom Mix-up, and Trace Race.

Players can fully embrace the vintage flavor with five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. Having fun with your friends has never been easier. All modes support online multiplayer and matches with friends on board game mode save each turn.

Mario Party Superstars releases October 29 on the Switch.

Written by Momchil Kiryakov on behalf of GLHF.

dotesports.com

When is the Nicktoon Throwdown Invitational?

Nickelodeon’s new fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl releases tomorrow, and in celebration, the brand is hosting a five-day tournament featuring professional gamers. Dubbed the Nicktoon Throwdown Invitational, the event will have eight competitors in a bracket format and be broadcast on Nickelodeon’s official Twitch channel. The fun starts tomorrow, Tuesday,...
VIDEO GAMES
