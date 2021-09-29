Bryce Harper nearly lost his helmet trying to hit an unfair Charlie Morton curveball

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies started a crucial three-game series on Tuesday — one that will likely decide the NL East crown. And the Braves couldn’t have asked for a better start than what they got from Charlie Morton in the 2-1 win.

The Braves pitcher went seven innings of three-hit ball, holding the Phillies scoreless and striking out 10 batters in the process.

And just as he did last week when he embarrassed the Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas with a devastating curveball, Morton was back to using his breaking ball to straight-up torment left-handed batters.

National League MVP candidate Bryce Harper was no exception — the dude almost lost his helmet trying to hit a Morton curveball.

Morton got Harper to strike out in the fourth inning with a curveball that seemingly broke across the entire plate to a spot where Harper had no chance. Harper’s swing was so hard that his helmet fell right off his head and had to be caught before completely falling to the ground.

A spin rate of 3,249 RPM will do that.

And just to put into perspective how difficult it was to deal with that pitch when you also have to account for a 97 mph fastball, check out this overlay.

I don’t know how batters even have a chance up there. Twitter was also impressed.

Yeah, baseball is hard.