COVID case daily deaths hit highest number since winter

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 4,570 new COVID-19 cases statewide. The state said there are 2,843 hospitalized patients due to COVID-19, the highest number since May 5 and up 65 from Tuesday. The number hospitalized had been at 1,835 on Sept. 1 and at 243 in mid-July. Of those hospitalized 681 are in intensive care units, up 15 from Tuesday; 376 reported on ventilators, up 20 from the previous day.