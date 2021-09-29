(Radio Iowa) This is National Voter Registration Day and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says it’s sort of like celebrating a loved one’s birthday. “We do voter registration 365 days a year, but to bring a focal point to it at least once a year, just to remind people: update that voter registration or if you haven’t registered, you can do so,” Pate says. “You can do it online or you can do it through a lot of traditional methods as well.” Pate began the day at a central Iowa high school to emphasize the annual awards his office gives to districts where at least 90 percent of eligible students are registered to vote.