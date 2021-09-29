CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Review: New York Film Festival welcomes viewers back the movies

By Mark Schumann
Connecticut Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hush in the darkened Alice Tully Hall was followed by thunderous applause as it greeted the closing credits of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” the thrilling opener at the 59th Annual New York Film Festival. The film’s stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand took well deserved bows with director Joel...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington on the ‘fascinating journey’ to playing Macbeth

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” doesn’t open for more than two months, but the A24 and Apple TV+ drama has already generated some of the best reviews ever for Denzel Washington. The two-time Oscar winner and eight-time nominee plays Macbeth in the Joel Coen film, a role that Washington said completed a “fascinating journey” for him decades after graduating from Fordham University in 1977. “I went to school a thousand feet from here and played Othello at 20, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Washington joked at the New York Film Festival last month when “The Tragedy of Macbeth” had...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

IFC, FilmNation Take Venice Winner, French Abortion Drama ‘Happening’

IFC Films and FilmNation have jointly acquired U.S. rights to Happening, the French abortion drama also known as L’événement from Audrey Diwan, which won the Golden Lion for best film at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The period drama, set in France in the 1960s, when abortion was still illegal in the country, has been given a timely edge following Texas’ new restrictive abortion law, passed earlier this year, which outlaws most abortions after six weeks. Diwan adapted the film from Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. Set in 1963 it follows Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a bright young student who...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Variety

The Spookiest Horror Movies to Stream on Paramount Plus This Halloween

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Spooky season is upon us, meaning it’s officially time to indulge in all your bloody and gory cravings. And what better way to induce some much-desired fear than with a spine-tingling horror movie? There’s no shortage of thrilling and creepy films for horror buffs to binge through the month of October, and luckily streamers such as Paramount Plus make it easier than ever to stream...
MOVIES
maroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “Star-Crossed: The Film”

When an artist looks to release a new album, they usually have two to three music videos to help promote it. In the last few years, many artists have expanded on releasing these music videos and instead develop an entire visual album for fans to enjoy. With the release of her fifth studio album, Kacey Musgraves does just that as she premieres “Star-Crossed: The Film.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Janet Suzman Board AGC Studios Horror-Thriller ‘Consecration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jena Malone (“Neon Demon”), Danny Huston (“Wonder Woman”) and Dame Janet Suzman (“Nicholas and Alexandra”) are among the cast of AGC Studios’ supernatural horror-thriller “Consecration,” Variety can reveal. The film, first reported by Variety back in July, is currently shooting in London and Scotland. The pic is fully financed and co-produced by Stuart Ford’s indie operation AGC Studios. The movie is centred on the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister (Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother, with the help of Father Romero (Huston). There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Verhoeven
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Virginie Efira
Person
Woody Allen
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Shakespeare
heyuguys.com

The Harder They Fall Review – London Film Festival 2021

Between this and Da Five Bloods it should just be conventional wisdom that Jonathan Majors and Delroy Lindo are a winning combination no matter what. Especially when backed by a stacked cast of talent including Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield. Under the direction of singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel (better known by his stage name ‘The Bullitts’) their combined talents have managed to produce one of the best films of the year, and certainly the best action film. Seamlessly blending classic western conventions with a hip-hop soundtrack and aesthetics to match Samuel takes the ‘Black Western’ to a whole other level.
MOVIES
artforum.com

Tony Pipolo on “Currents” at the 59th New York Film Festival

WITH FIFTEEN FEATURES and eight programs of shorts, the second edition of the New York Film Festival’s “Currents” sidebar almost qualifies as a festival in itself. Again international in scope, this year’s selections reflect the ongoing impact of social media, not only in terms of how it has altered the speed and perspective by which global events are registered, but in how it suggests a possible new direction for cinema; this seems to be the point of Tiffany Sia’s Do Not Circulate. In reworking cellphone images of the violent police response to protests in Hong Kong in 2019, Sia’s work seeks to retain the immediacy of the events.
BEAUTY & FASHION
editorials24.com

Frances McDormand Joel Coen New York Film Festival The Tragedy Of Macbeth – Editorials24

EXCLUSIVE: Tomorrow, the New York Film Festival opens with the World Premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the Shakespearean thriller adapted and directed by Joel Coen, and starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, alongside an accomplished cast. Coen, Washington and McDormand have 10 Oscars between them, and the film from A24 and Apple lands smack in the middle of another awards season and I expect it to quickly establish itself in the race. Sticking with the chilling dialogue from Shakespeare, the film about a man who with his loyal wife plots the murder of the popular Scottish king for his crown takes on a style all his own. Coen’s Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are older than in most productions, and the black and white shadings and spare sets ratchet up the elements of the supernatural and horror, down to a haunting portrayal as the three witches by stage veteran Kathryn Hunter (whose vocal and physical manifestations Andy Serkis might marvel over). McDormand and Coen discuss the film, the controversy over producer Scott Rudin taking his name off the credits after a bullying scandal, Coen working without his brother Ethan for the first time in decades, to what surprisingly will be a short but illustrious producing career for McDormand. And how they have done great work together and stayed in their lanes in ways that have fortified their long marriage.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#New York Film Festival#The Movies#The First Film#Lincoln Center#Belgian
The Hollywood Reporter

New York Film Festival: Third Time’s the Charm for Corey Hawkins and ‘Macbeth’

Despite heading into a night shoot half a world away in Malta, Corey Hawkins is energized when he talks about The Tragedy of Macbeth and its Sept. 24 premiere at the New York Film Festival. A William Shakespeare adaptation by way of Joel Coen, Macbeth sees Hawkins, whose star has been steadily on the rise with credits in Straight Outta Compton, BlacKkKlansman and In the Heights, working opposite onscreen titans Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The actor spoke to THR about landing the role of the film’s main antagonist, Macduff, and sharing his first scene with a particularly ornery horse. Had you...
MOVIES
NBC New York

PHOTOS: See the Stars Come Out for the 59th New York Film Festival

The New York Film Festival returned to in-person screenings this year following a virtual fest amid rising COVID-19 spread last fall before the emergency authorization of a vaccine. Also returning to Lincoln Center this year are the actors, directors, cinematographers, producers and other crew who assembled an exciting slate of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

New York Film Festival Provides a ‘Local’ Platform for the Year’s Top Films

After going entirely digital in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the New York Film Festival is returning to its Upper West Side home starting today. The 59th edition of the festival, running from Sept. 24 to Oct. 10, will feature a lineup that includes 65 narrative features and shorts and 29 documentaries. Selected films will play in one of four sections – Main Slate, Spotlight, Currents or Revival. Like pre-pandemic years, each NYFF film will screen before an audience at various Lincoln Center theaters including Alice Tully Hall and the Walter Reade Theater. New this year will be proof of a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sgmagazine.com

The Japanese Film Festival returns with over 30 movies this October

This year’s Japanese Film Festival is no ordinary event. With 2021 marking the 55th anniversary of Singapore-Japan relations (SJ55); JFF 2021 will celebrate the friendship of both countries with an uber cool line-up of contemporary and classic Jap flicks. Taking place from Oct 7-31 at a variety of theatres in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Norway
Deadline

New York Film Festival Returns To Hallowed Ground As Fall Fests Navigate Path Back To Audiences

Last spring, as Covid-19 vaccines began rolling out and movie theaters and other venues reopened, organizers of the New York Film Festival were pretty sure they wouldn’t be forced back to the drive-in. They soon would decide to require vaccination of all staff, filmmakers, audience members and other participants (a call then validated by New York City’s enactment of its own vaccine mandate). Despite feeling a surge of relief and energy at the prospect of returning to in-person activity at Lincoln Center after a 2020 festival of drive-in and virtual screenings, they also had a few questions. Or, actually, a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
indiacurrents.com

500 Female-Led Movies to Be Showcased at 2021 Kalakari Film Festival

Throughout the most recent years, discussions about equality have pervaded the Indian film industry. The Kalakari Film Festival is taking steps towards getting female talent recognized, particularly if they’re behind the camera. For as long as there have been movies, there have been women making them. The 2021-22 edition of...
MOVIES
artforum.com

Amy Taubin on the New York and Toronto film festivals

EVEN WITH the New York Film Festival kicking off tonight with Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, I thought I had had enough of festivals, at least until 2022. Wild horses could not have dragged me to see Frances McDormand, whose every performance is more forced than the last, assay Lady M, although I would have liked to see Denzel Washington’s interpretation of the character whose name must not be spoken except within a performance of “the Scottish play.” (Were you under the impression that the “don’t speak his name” shit began with Voldemort?) And then, early yesterday morning, I went to a press screening of Jane Campion’s magnificent Montana melodrama, The Power of the Dog, gorgeously projected in the newly renovated Paris on West Fifty-Eighth Street, where, if you miss it at the festival, you’ll have a chance to see it before it streams on Netflix. The landscape is a character in Campion’s western (which was actually shot in New Zealand) and it needs a big screen to do it justice, as does Benedict Cumberbatch’s clench-jawed visage and spine-of-steel body that is as upright as his psyche is twisted with homophobic self-hate. The Power of the Dog premiered at Venice and played at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before arriving as the centerpiece of NYFF. That route, or the alternative route from Cannes to perhaps Telluride to TIFF to NYFF is, for many films, unchanged from decades before Covid. The only difference this year is that TIFF gave its audiences the choice of theatrical presentation or home streaming.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy