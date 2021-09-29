CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Wipes Out Debt It Owes to Counties in Jail Reimbursement

northwestmoinfo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor several years, Missouri has been behind in payments it owes to counties for housing inmates who end up going to a state prison. At the end of state budget year 2019, Missouri owed counties about 35-million-dollars in jail reimbursements. This year, the state Legislature passed and the governor signed into law a state budget that eliminates the accumulated debt. Kevin Merritt, executive director of the Missouri Sheriffs Association, says he is pleased the state has wiped out the money it owes to counties in local jail stays.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Reimbursement#Wipes#Prison
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy