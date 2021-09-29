Chillicothe Police Aid Juvenile Threatening to Self Harm

Portrait of sad young woman. Officers of the Chillicothe Police department responded to a call about a juvenile threatening self-harm. The unnamed female had called her mother making statements about self-harm over the phone with the possibility of suicide. Officers responded to the 400 block of Grandview Avenue at 11:57 am and found the girl and determined that she had attempted to hurt herself. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment and a mental evaluation.