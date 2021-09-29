CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Lt. General Keith Kellogg: Milley remained consistent with recommending 2,500 troops stay in Afghanistan

Cover picture for the articleFormer VP Pence National Security Adviser Lt. General Keith Kellogg joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday, asserting Gen. Mark Milley remained consistent with recommending that 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan. Kellogg made these comments after top military officials on Tuesday testified that they advised that the U.S. should maintain a presence of at least 2,500 troops in Afghanistan after Biden claimed he was never told.

