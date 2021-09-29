CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Laundie Manhunt: Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Footage Of Key Area He Believes Fugitive Is Hiding In, Launches Official Investigation With Search Canines & Rescue Boats

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog The Bounty Hunter is on the prowl for fugitive Brian Laundrie and he's sharing footage as they search a "key area" where he believes the 23-year-old could be hiding. The professional criminal finder posted the video on Wednesday, revealing he has rescue dogs, boat crews, and ground teams on the job. He's searching for Brian in Fort De Soto, the Florida campground he went to with his mom in the days before Gabby Petito was reported missing.

