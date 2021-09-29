CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

New York Governor Confirms Covidianism Is A Pagan Cult

theseatonpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone with a developed religious sensibility has been aware of the religious nature of COVID-19 terror from pretty early in the lockdowns. The evidence is becoming increasingly striking. Last month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul accented this in a particularly weird way by wearing a necklace formed into the word...

theseatonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Lawyer: New York Governor Uses God Unfairly in Vaccine Fight

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has encouraged religious-minded people to get a COVID-19 vaccine by saying it is God's will that they get inoculated. A lawyer argued before a federal appeals court Wednesday that the Democrat's comments about God could be encouraging hospitals and nursing homes to ignore court orders that — for now — are supposed to prevent them from punishing workers who won't take the vaccine because of religious objections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Pope Francis on communion for 'controversial' Catholic politicians: Eucharist isn't 'prize for the perfect'

Pope Francis has cautioned bishops about wading into politics as U.S. bishops question whether or not to deny communion to pro-choice politicians such as President Biden. The pope spoke with reporters on a flight from Slovakia to Rome, during which reporters had asked about the debate that has returned to public focus following the passage of a new abortion law in Texas, which Biden has strongly opposed.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
wskg.org

Vaccine Mandate Prompts Emergency Actions By New York’s Governor

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she’ll sign an emergency order to call in the National Guard and import health care workers from other states and countries to ease an anticipated staffing shortage at hospitals and nursing homes due to a midnight COVID-19 vaccination deadline. 84%...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NWI.com

Hochul could face rising Democrats in New York governor race

NEW YORK (AP) — After being vaulted into office two months ago, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is preparing to run for the job in her own right next year. But as she works to sculpt her reputation in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, a cohort of fellow Democrats is making moves to potentially challenge her in the primary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

New York Governor appoints new Health Commissioner

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State has a new health commissioner. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Dr. Mary T. Bassett, MD, MPH, as the Commissioner of the Department of Health. According to Gov. Hochul, Dr. Basset has over 30 years of experience with a career spanning from academia, government and non-for-profit work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Donald Trump
CBS New York

Sources: Before Cuomo’s Scandals Unraveled, Then-Lt. Gov. Hochul Was In Talks To Join The Biden Administration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Before Andrew Cuomo became entangled in scandal, his then-lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, had been in talks to join President Joe Biden’s administration, CBS2 learned Thursday night. Sources said that sometime in January of this year Cuomo staffers told Hochul they wanted to take her off the ticket for the next election because they wanted to have somebody who was “more of a partner,” and have somebody that represented the diversity of the state. Melissa DeRosa, then-secretary to the governor, approached the Biden administration about getting a job for her. Hochul wanted ambassador to Canada or Ireland. Biden’s people came back with the idea of undersecretary to an agency. Hochul then suggested undersecretary of commerce. That was in the works when nursing home and sexual harassment scandals started to unfold in the Cuomo administration. Hochul then decided to stay on as lieutenant governor. CBS2 reached out to Gov. Hochul’s office for comment on Thursday night, but did not immediately hear back.
POLITICS
wskg.org

It’s Day 45 For New York Governor Kathy Hochul

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul was thrust into the state and national spotlight this summer when she replaced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace over a sexual harassment scandal. At the time, Hochul asked the public to give her 45 days to make the transition and start implementing key changes. Heres a look at what she’s done so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Conversation U.S.

Caring for the environment has a long Catholic lineage – hundreds of years before Pope Francis

Pope Francis led dozens of religious leaders Oct. 4, 2021 in issuing a plea to protect the environment, warning that “Future generations will never forgive us if we miss the opportunity to protect our common home.” The appeal, which calls for net-zero emissions, was released after months of meetings leading up to the United Nations’ November climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. The pope has voiced support for green policies before, including his 2015 encyclical letter to the entire Catholic Church “On Care for Our Common Home.” But Francis is not the first Catholic leader to emphasize care for the planet. In fact, every...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Death Cult#Pagans#New Yorkers#Catholics#Christian#New Yorker
vpr.org

New York Democrats are likely headed for a contested primary for governor

It’s increasingly likely that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will face challenges in the June 2022 Democratic primary when she runs for election to the seat next year. Potential opponents include the state’s attorney general and New York City’s public advocate. Attorney General Letitia James was considered a potential challenger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
persecution.org

Christian Youtuber Jailed for Blasphemy Tortured in Prison

According to Muhammad Kace, several prisoners, including high-ranking police officer Napoleon Bonaparte, a bribery convict, brutally tortured him behind bars. “He and several other perpetrators beat Kace. They also covered his face and body with human feces,” he said. Napoleon Bonaparte, who was once Inspector General, issued an open letter...
RELIGION
Washington Post

She’s 51, a mother and a devout Catholic. She plans to die by euthanasia on Sunday.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — It began with a strange feeling in her hand, a weakness in the thumb that made it difficult to hold a pen or grip a computer mouse. In November 2018, a doctor gave Martha Sepúlveda her diagnosis: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive neurological disease known in the United States as Lou Gehrig’s disease. In the months that followed, the Colombian woman lost control of the muscles in her legs — and she knew it would only get worse.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston

New York governor declares ‘disaster emergency’ amid staffing shortage crisis prompted by vaccine resisters

New restrictions in New York went into effect Monday, but tens of thousands of health care workers are believed to have refused vaccination. Tens of thousands of health-care workers in New York are likely to have refused a coronavirus vaccine before a state requirement went into effect on Monday, serving as a preview of resistance that the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements will face on a bigger scale in coming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Pope Accused of Playing God at Vatican Trial

ROME—A rare trial that puts a cardinal, his “lady,” and several con men in the dock inside the hallowed halls of the Holy See will start in earnest on Tuesday amid concerns that Pope Francis has made sure all 10 defendants will be convicted. It should be noted that the...
WORLD
Brown Daily Herald

Brian Benjamin ’98 appointed lieutenant governor of New York

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin ’98 considers his time at Brown, where he earned a degree in public policy, formative for his political career. The University taught him “how to experience, communicate with and understand people who bring different perspectives to the table,” Benjamin told The Herald in an interview. From College Hill to the campaign trail for Barack Obama in 2008, to his new appointment in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s cabinet, Benjamin has carried with him a passion for equity-minded politics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Analysis: How New York's race for governor could go national

Last week the race for governor on the Democratic side began to truly take shape: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams launched an exploratory committee, Attorney General Letitia James sharply criticized former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's criticism of her office's report on sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior and Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs urged prospective candidates give Gov. Kathy Hochul more breathing room.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy