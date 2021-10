Adding real estate to a portfolio can help diversify during a time when the world seems upside-down. Getting involved with investing in the real estate market has never been easier than it is today. When an investor is buying stocks, bonds or even cryptocurrency, the investment needs to be put upfront in full. However, real estate allows an investor to invest a portion of the total cost of the property as an upfront expense and pay the balance off over time, with interest.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO