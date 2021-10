DENVER (CBS4) – An area of low pressure over California and Arizona will make it’s way toward northwestern Colorado overnight into Wednesday. This will pull in some moisture to southwestern Colorado through the early Wednesday morning. Some high elevations could even see snow in that area. (credit: CBS) Morning showers are possible all the way up to northwestern Colorado. We won’t see a ton of rain, but we’ll take what we can get as the drought continues to be in dire straights in western Colorado. Through the day, spotty showers are likely in the northern and central mountains as that low keeps...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO