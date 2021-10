What does "as-is" mean in real estate? We all know what the term infers when buying a used vehicle, but is it the same in real estate? Technically, when a home is listed for sale as-is, it means that the property owner is selling the home in its current condition and will make no repairs or improvements to the property before the close of the sale. It can also mean that no repair credits or price negotiation are available to finance the repairs/improvements. The term as-is essentially tells prospective buyers that what they see is what they get.

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO