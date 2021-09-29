CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ryan Day, Buckeyes zero in on top offensive tackle target Samson Okunlola

By Zack Carpenter about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Day is helping spearhead the recruitment of Samson Okunlola, one of the main Ohio State offensive line targets in the 2023 class.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, players discuss Buckeyes' 52-13 win over Rutgers Saturday

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, players discuss Buckeyes' 52-13 win over Rutgers Saturday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DlRJxF. Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, players discuss Buckeyes' …. Ben Gelber 10 a.m. Forecast Update. Hattie Hawkes interview: Forbidden Root Brewpub. Ben Gelber 9 a.m. Weather Update. Liz McGiffin: Connecting with COSI. Ben Gelber:...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Ryan Day addresses Buckeyes linebacker K’Vaughan Pope exit, Twitter outburst

Ohio State picked up a 59-7 win over Akron on Saturday night in Columbus. But Buckeyes linebacker K’Vaughan Pope’s exit was the bigger story, as he had to be escorted off to the locker room after an outburst on the sidelines. The drama began when he appeared to head back to the locker room on his own, but was then brought back to the sidelines where he started to take off his jersey.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theozone.net

Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day, Buckeyes Talk 59-7 Win Against Akron

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and a handful of Buckeyes met with the media following the Buckeyes’ 59-7 win against Akron. + Day thanks the crowd. “We heard them. We could tell they were having fun out there and they were loud.”. + Day said there were...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#Zero In#Spearhead#American Football#Ohio State
On3.com

LIVE: Ryan Day, Buckeyes press conference as Big Ten play resumes at Rutgers

COLUMBUS — Ohio State coach Ryan Day and select others met with the media for a press conference as the Buckeyes prepare to get back into conference play against Rutgers. Day is expected to address the young defense and its growth, how the Buckeyes can continue to improve and much more. He’s also expected to talk about C.J. Stroud’s health moving forward and Kyle McCord’s performance last weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Bearded Ryan Day won't shave for resurgent Buckeyes

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLLEGE SPORTS
talesbuzz.com

Urban Meyer partying video goes viral after Jaguars loss

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend. After the Jaguars suffered a 24-21 loss to the Bengals on Thursday — the team’s fourth straight loss to start the season — Meyer appeared to let loose with some friends in viral photos online. In...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has grabbed recent headlines in the footballing world courtesy of a video that has gone viral on social media since yesterday. The coach who is yet to win his first match as coach of the football side has now been the center of attraction for something other than the results on the pitch.
NFL
Golf Digest

Jaguars players reportedly laughed in Urban Meyer’s face when he tried apologizing for his latest controversy

By now, there’s not a football literate soul on earth who isn’t aware of the Urban Meyer crisis brewing in Duval. After weeks of speculation that Meyer might duck and run after just a couple games to take the vacant USC position, the tables turned this weekend when Meyer was spotted in an Ohio bar “dancing” with a much younger woman who was most definitely not named Shelley Meyer. Combined with the Jaguars’ 0-4 record to start the season, Meyer is now officially on the hot seat, with rumors swirling Tuesday that he was on the brink of a being fired. Ultimately Meyer survived by the skin of his teeth, but the statement from Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it clear he was about as close as you can get to being sh*tcanned without actually being sh*tcanned.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
defector.com

Urban Meyer Spotted Having A Grim Men’s Evening At His Ohio Steakhouse

After the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 on Thursday, head coach Urban Meyer said his “head was spinning,” and was described as appearing “physically and emotionally drained.” He seems to have miraculously recovered within 24 hours. The Jags lost 24-21 to the Bengals in Cincinnati, on a last-second field goal,...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Family Situation

Earlier Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly called a team meeting. The Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars left Ohio without their head coach – an oddity in the NFL and elsewhere.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy