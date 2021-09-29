CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Tierra Jae of New Beginnings Credit Consulting & Restoration (NBCCR): “As a successful woman founder, I know I wouldn’t have made it this far without being self-disciplined, organized, purpose-driven, persistent, and confident”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a successful woman founder, I know I wouldn’t have made it this far without being self-disciplined, organized, purpose-driven, persistent, and confident. Having self-discipline is the most important factor in success. In my earlier years of being an entrepreneur, I found that out the hard way. Without anyone to hold me accountable or tell me what to do and when to do it, I was just winging it and my business lacked because of it. I would have work to do but the moment my friends called me to hang out, I would put my work on the back burner. I got better at being disciplined and now regardless of how I feel, I get the job done.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Robert Mock of Ocean’s Halo: “I do have about a million mistakes made, but almost all of those mistakes I probably needed to make myself in order to really learn how to avoid them in the future”

I don’t really have this. I do have about a million mistakes made, but almost all of those mistakes I probably needed to make myself in order to really learn how to avoid them in the future. Does that make sense?. It has been estimated that each year, more than...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Cosmopolitan

Woman who received first brain implant for depression says she's been able to 'build a life worth living'

A woman who received a brain implant to help treat her depression has opened up about how her life has been impacted one year on. Sarah, who lives in the US, was the first person in the world to receive the experimental treatment just over a year ago. The electrical implant, which sits inside her skull and is wired to her brain, can detect and treat severe depression by delivering an impulse when it senses that Sarah needs it.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Post-Pandemic Trends in Exec Life Coaching: Inner Conflicts and Self-regulation

For the last two years I’ve been observing how the pandemic experience has affected us. In August 2020, I created an art project titled “All Is One” based on interviews I conducted with 15 volunteers about their pandemic year. This year, I feel like the next stage of my pandemic investigation is through the prism of executive life coaching.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrive Global

5 steps to take to become a thought leader in your organization

Your Personal Brand Is a Foundation of Your Success. When you hear the term ‘thought leader’ it probably brings to mind internationally recognized people who are experts in their field. But thought leaders can be people just like you, influencing clients and colleagues in whichever organization you work for. If...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Common Feedback Mistakes to Avoid

Feedback, as important as it is, can easily be delivered incorrectly or perceived incorrectly. But if organizations are committed to creating a culture of feedback within their organizations, then getting familiar with feedback, including what to avoid when giving feedback, is important. All employees should be comfortable with giving and receiving feedback to and from their peers. In fact, 82% of employees appreciate positive and negative feedback. However, feedback is a double-edged sword- not all feedback is effective feedback.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Discipline#Persistence#Consulting#Nbccr Tierra#The Credit Calendar
Thrive Global

Hari Ravichandran Of Aura: “It’s vital to foster a good company culture”

…And fifth, it’s vital to foster a good company culture. I know I’m repeating myself, but getting culture right is one of the most tricky but most rewarding things in business. You’ve got to create an environment built on respect and trust, inclusivity, integration, and civility. At Aura, for example, we’ve been trying to look beyond hard skills like expertise in computer engineering when hiring people. We pay more attention to interpersonal skills, diversity, working in teams, and matching communication styles.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Why NOW Is The Perfect Time To Become An Entrepreneur

While it may seem like the world is in a state of perpetual flux these days (hello, pandemic), now is actually a perfect time to spread those entrepreneurial wings. No matter the global climate or current events, it will be hard. There will be challenges, some of which will be pure growing pains, while others may be hyper time-specific. However, entrepreneurship is also a journey unlike any other. There’s no time like the present to turn ideas into action. For anyone who has dreamed of creating a brand new product, disrupting antiquated industries, or crafting a meaningful professional existence, today’s obstacles can actually provide the framework for uninterrupted drive, prowess, and persistence.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Breaking the mold: how this business school is doing things differently in the health industry

The healthcare industry is growing and developing at a rapid pace. Aging populations, coupled with new technologies, are driving the transformation. However, technology alone is not enough to meet the growing need for quality care. People have always been the deciding factor in the effective deployment of services. The World Economic Forum recently stated that over half of those working within the healthcare industry will need further training, and upskilling, in the immediate future, to cope with the flood of changes.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Thrive Global

Christopher Jane of Proper Good: “We need more education for both children and adults around nutrition”

We need more education for both children and adults around nutrition. Most people live enormously busy lives, and taking time to fully understand food choices is often not a priority. So conveying this via educational snippets such as TED Ed, short-form documentary series such as ‘Explained,’ and even short-video education via social media like TikTok can make it very easy for people to learn and make better choices.
EDUCATION
Thrive Global

Will Holsworthof Safe + Fair: “Addressing the problem”

…Addressing the problem. I spoke at Stanford business school a few years ago to really brilliant young folks, and our discussion included the advice that smart people deal with problems at-hand: they don’t try to navigate around the problem, they navigate through the problem to find a sustainable solution that makes sense. There are clearly some very obvious breakthroughs in technology, but I see the same opportunity with food, food access, and information. We are trying to do some of those things at Safe + Fair by using whole, plant-based ingredients that consumers wouldn’t necessarily think would make delicious granola, chips, popcorn, or protein, and we’ve been successful.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Tackling the Inevitable Changes in Your Life

One of the most challenging aspects of both life and caregiving is change. Change is a constant for all of us, and yet, many of us resist it. We wish things could stay the same, and yet nothing can. Watching a child grow up is a testament to that. No matter how you wish that loving five year old could reappear and beg you for another story, once a kid has turned six, that five year old is gone forever. With caregiving, the challenges of change multiply. Your loved one may have an illness that both evolves and deteriorates. They might not like change and experience panic at the thought of you stepping away for even an hour. Sudden crises in the middle of the night or during your work day may cause dramatic shifts that affect your health or your finances. Over the last 18 months, the whole world has been thrown into an ever-changing landscape where even a trip to the grocery store requires accepting change. So what can you do to ease the stress of change? How can you think about these unexpected shifts in a way that provides you pleasure instead of tension? It’s not easy, but sometimes a change in outlook is the key. Here are some tips to help you navigate the thorny changes in your life: 1) Observe and Breathe When change hits, take a moment to feel it and notice those feelings. Describe what’s happening on paper or to yourself. For example, you might think, “I am experiencing a change. My muscles are tightening. I feel worried. I don’t know what is going to happen next. I’m scared.” Just acknowledging your stressed feelings can help. Then breathe in and out three times. Feel those breaths, slowing them down and counting to five as you inhale and again as you exhale. Repeat until you feel calmer. Simply by being present to what is happening and then giving yourself a moment to relax will be a great first step to adjusting to a new change. 2) Appreciate Its Gifts The saying that “every cloud has a silver lining” may be corny, but it’s also true. There is good amidst even the most difficult events. So if the health of your loved one is suffering, consider how this change allows you to spend more time with them, or better appreciate them, or slow down the pace of your life. Make a list of the good, even if it seems impossible that anything good can be found. You may have to search hard, but there will be something. You might have met someone you would never have met or learned something about yourself or your loved one that you wouldn’t otherwise know. Take time each evening to appreciate one or more things that you feel grateful for that day, even if it’s only laughing at a silly meme a friend sent you. 3) Choice, Goals, and Support When change happens, it can feel like choice evaporates, but it doesn’t. There may be new life circumstances to accept, but your life still has myriad choices. So, if a stroke or dementia has invaded your family circle, realize that while you might not be able to do anything about that, you can choose how to live with it. One way to begin is by creating goals to help you handle the changes. Start with small goals, such as making time to eat dinner with your loved one or scheduling a call to the doctor to ask questions. Keep in mind that goals provide an opportunity for choice and a sense of control. Make certain that all of your goals don’t revolve around caregiving. Take time to connect with people who are important to you. Include them in your plans and let them help you. Allowing others to help is a blessing to both you and them. So the next time something unexpected occurs, try to relax and remember that change is part of life. Sometimes, it’s even the best part, although it often doesn’t feel that way while it’s happening. So take a breath and remember, you can do this!
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

6 Steps – How to Stop Taking Yourself Too Seriously

Almost every person has the desire to feel important. It is a natural human trait that comes along with thinking, speaking and acting. However, this can be problematic if it goes beyond what is reasonable. Taking yourself too seriously means you are taking life too seriously, which makes you forget about all the fun things in life that make living worthwhile.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Know Your Inner Universe: Manage Your Inner Backpack

I recently partnered with a company who is well on their way in terms of their focus on mental health. Within their organization’s culture they leverage the parallel of a backpack in talking to their employees about mental health. It is well known and understood in their world that your backpack contains both work and life.
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

Corey Harris & Julie Traxler Of SB PACE: “Know your culture”

Know your culture — We’ve already talked about how important culture is, but we want to iterate. Your culture defines everything about your business, and not having a defined culture means that you’re flying blind when it comes to hiring the right people to interact with your customers. We had one client say that his business didn’t have a culture, and that’s what his customers liked. He didn’t want his business to be political, and he chose to stay away from hot social topics. There’s nothing wrong with that, but we needed to remind him that having “no culture” was a culture in itself.
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Why I’m on a Mission to End Reply-all Emails

Recently I wrote about the lessons I learned on my summer vacation, which I spent blissfully disconnected from technology. The bliss ended, however, when I fired up my email on the plane ride home. Before my vacation, my team and I had come up with a plan: They wouldn’t include me on any emails. Instead, they’d catch me up on what I missed when I returned.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy