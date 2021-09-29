CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Demand Futility Test Expected to Streamline Litigation in Derivative Lawsuits

By Ellen Bardash
Law.com
 7 days ago

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. The 1984 decision in Aronson may have become redundant, and added unneeded complexity. The Supreme Court's decision doesn't disturb substantive law, but can ease litigation significantly. The underlying case was filed by Facebook investors. The Delaware Supreme Court’s decision last...

