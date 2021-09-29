Toward a new hybrid cloud – the one CIOs always wanted
One giant leap … is no way to migrate to the cloud. That’s what many companies discovered in their headlong rush to embrace the digital transformation. The hangover from that overreach has been well documented. Like, for example, the inflexible, multiyear contracts that can sap potential savings as compute and storage needs stray from plan. Or divergent governance models, metadata retention policies and access costs that can create unwanted new data silos.www.cio.com
Comments / 0