Toward a new hybrid cloud – the one CIOs always wanted

Applications are a key piece to the digital transformation puzzle. They are also a moving target, as many organizations move current mission-critical apps to the cloud, while developing new ones, while working to keep them all updated and secure without enough skilled hands to manage it – all while cybercriminals wage war. You see, applications are a cybercriminal’s favorite target. In fact, according to a recent report, web and mobile application attacks have spiked, accounting for 67% of all attacks as remote-access becomes a common vulnerability. Basically, the remote work environment has been a field day for bad threat actors. You can bet that cybercriminals are innovating and scaling as we speak, making application security more important than ever.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 HOURS AGO