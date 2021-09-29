Wheatland Was the Latest Stop on the Wyoming Prep Rodeo Circuit

This Summer, we had craft beer festivals all over the place and it was glorious. One week you're in Cheyenne, the next Laramie, the next, why don't we head to Wellington, Lander next? Heck yeah. Craft beer festivals are so fun, that they're worth the hotel room and travel. You never know what beer you're going to discover at these events and they usually have awesome vendors in tow to check out.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO