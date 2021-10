For who? Taisun? He came in but he's not going to win any of these games either. It's not like we gave some glaring answer behind DJ. Also, my question is how is this not obvious to the coaches when this offense practices against this defense everyday. The way they play, has our offense even got a yard in practice? You would think they would know in practice because it would be obvious the offense sucks. Maybe they just think because the defense is so good that's why.

