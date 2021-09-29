How CMOs and CIOs Can Work to Better Manage Data and Analytics

Peer Review and Definition of Done: Small Changes, BIG Impact. Applying various aspects of the software development lifecycle to data science, engineering, and analytics is very on trend right now — and that’s a good thing. Whether you’re talking about treating data transformation as code, adopting DataOps and Agile Data Governance practices, thinking about data-as-a-product, or contemplating a data mesh architecture (essentially applying microservice fundamentals to the data and analytics stack), the world is coming around to finally viewing data and analytics as a team sport. But if you want to win this game, you need to find ways for players to interact and collaborate together, capture knowledge and make it easier for more people to play.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO