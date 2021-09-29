CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How CMOs and CIOs Can Work to Better Manage Data and Analytics

By Pierre DeBois
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly one in four marketing organizations report having a very effective working relationship with IT according to a recent report by The CMO Council. Building a strong relationship between the two departments can help solve data management issues that are increasingly a factor in delivering dramatic improvements in business performance. Improving these relationships is key to helping organizations navigate the turbulent marketplace of today.

