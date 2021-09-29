CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams’ McVay: Justin Hollins “out for a little bit” and updates Darrell Henderson

By Kenneth Arthur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Rams placed linebacker Justin Hollins on injured reserve on Wednesday, following the decision to have surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle. Per Stu Jackson of TheRams.com, Hollins is going to be out “for a little bit” according to head coach Sean McVay. The Rams know that for sure he will be required to miss at least three weeks while in IR, but the realistic timetable is much longer than that.

