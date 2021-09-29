CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Three shot on Broadway in Baltimore

 7 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD – On September 29, 2021, at approximately 12:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Broadway to investigate a “Shot Spotter “ alert for gunfire. Responding officers discovered a 44-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Moments later, a 32-year-old male and a 47-year-old male walked into area hospitals seeking treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Eastern District Shooting detectives assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.

