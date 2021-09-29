Three shot on Broadway in Baltimore

Washington County, FL -A man from Old Towne, FL is behind bars this morning on aggravated battery charges against a Law Enforcement Officer and a Firefighter. Around 7 a.m. this morning, the Washington Communications Center received a call reference to a car fire on Interstate 10 near mile marker 107. Deputies, along with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to assist Five Points Volunteer Fire Department and Bonifay Fire-Rescue with this emergency. On arrival of Law Enforcement, they began to hear a firefighter calling for assistance from the wood line. Law Enforcement observed the driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old, David Chester Lovvorn in the woods yelling while holding a tire iron in a defensive position, after striking the firefighter with the weapon. Lovvorn was given orders to drop the tire iron but instead threw the tire iron striking the Washington County deputy in the finger and the leg. The deputy deployed his taser, striking Lovvorn. Lovvorn was handcuffed, taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of aggravated battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, aggravated battery on a Firefighter and resisting arrest with violence.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO