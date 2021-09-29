Chili’s is Offering New $5 Spiderbite ‘Ritas That Look Spooktacular

In case you didn’t know, I am a huge fan of Mrs. T’s Pierogies. They are so versatile and delicious, making it virtually impossible to run out of ideas! This recipe combines some of my absolute favorite flavors for fall. The onions, bacon, mushrooms, thyme and balsamic vinegar cook down together to create a savory and sweet sauce that is mouth-watering. The pierogies are filled with fluffy potatoes and cheddar. When sautéed in butter you get a crispy golden outside while keeping the whipped potato texture inside. The bacon onion “jam” topping is the perfect addition. I can’t wait for you to try it! Be sure to pick up any of your favorite flavors of Mrs. T’s Pierogies in the frozen section of your grocery store.

