Chili’s is Offering New $5 Spiderbite ‘Ritas That Look Spooktacular

By Alexis Zarycki
kiss951.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChili’s, you’ve done it again. If you are a big fan of the Halloween season and margaritas, you are going to want to try these. Chilis is now offering new $5 Spiderbite’ Ritas that look absolutely spooktacular!. Since October is right around the corner it is now perfectly acceptable to embrace the Halloween...

