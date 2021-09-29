Chili’s is Offering New $5 Spiderbite ‘Ritas That Look Spooktacular

Kids enjoy trick-or-treating, hay mazes, character meet-and-greets, shows and rides with free admission through October 31. San Diego CA— Guests looking for family friendly Halloween fun can head to SeaWorld Spooktacular® for a festive day filled with candy, costumes, colorful characters, music and more. This immersive family event features everything kids love about Halloween, from trick-or-treating to hay mazes to a Halloween dance party to fun times with their favorite Sesame Street friends. In addition to all the returning favorites, this year SeaWorld San Diego is bringing back its beloved Spooktacular Pumpkin Hunt! SeaWorld Spooktacular runs weekends now through October 31 and is included with park admission. As an added treat, SeaWorld San Diego is offering one child, aged 3 to 9, free admission with one full-paid adult admission until October 31.
