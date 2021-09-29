CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, October 2021

By Christi Morris
minicassia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho, -Across the country, residents of nursing homes and residential care facilities along with family members, Ombudsman program representatives, citizens advocates, facility staff, and others will honor the individual rights of long-term care residents by celebrating Residents’ Rights Month. Residents’ Rights Month is an annual event held in October by the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term (Consumer Voice) to celebrate and focus on awareness of dignity, respect, and the value of long-term care residents.

www.minicassia.com

