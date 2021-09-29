2 Rowing Coaches at Northeastern University Rescue Man When His Car Plunges Into Charles River

(Wood Lake MN-) Yellow Medicine County Sheriff Bill Flaten is commending the efforts of two men who worked together to rescue a woman who drove her car into Tyson Lake near Wood Lake Sunday. According to The Montevideo American News, UPS Delivery Driver Dustin Kramer of Granite Falls was making his first delivery of the day when he noticed a semi parked at the side of County Road 1, and then noticed a car that appeared to be sinking in Tyson Lake. Kramer stopped behind the semi, took off his shoes and emptied his pockets, and then went into the lake to help the truck driver who was in the process of rescuing a woman who was in the car. Between the two of them, they were able to safely get the woman to the shore. A third bystander called 911 and Sheriff Flaten responded to the scene. The sheriff told the Montevideo Newspaper "Those guys did a fantastic job. I'm proud that they were able to do that without thinking about it. They saw the problem, jumped in, helped get her out of the water so that she could get whatever medical assistance she needed." After the rescue, Kramer's girlfriend brought him some dry clothes and he continued his delivery route. The newspaper article did not mention the other truck driver or the victim's name.

WOOD LAKE, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO