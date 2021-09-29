CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 Rowing Coaches at Northeastern University Rescue Man When His Car Plunges Into Charles River

By IE Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 23-year-old man whose car plunged into the Charles River was rescued by two quick-thinking rowing coaches from Northeastern University who happened to be in the water conducting a late-night rowing practice, according to a published report. The incident happened on Monday night just before 7:40 p.m. on Flagg Street...

Lake Charles American Press

Coast Guard rescues boat in Lake Charles

The Coast Guard assisted a boater aboard a disabled vessel Tuesday morning near the Mermentau Jetties in Lake Charles. The Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center said it received a notification at 11:53 a.m. from a 69-year-old boater aboard a disabled 16-foot center console stating the seas were picking up and he was in fear of capsizing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Man dies a day after being rescued from Mon River

A man who was rescued from the Monongahela River near the 10th Street Bridge on Saturday has died. Thomas Jahanian, 28, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at UPMC Mercy Hospital at 2:39 p.m. Saturday. Divers from Pittsburgh River Rescue responded to the call around 1:45 p.m. Saturday and brought Mr. Jahanian to the 18th Street wharf, where he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WCVB

Hit-and-run driver in crash that injured child in Dorchester identified

BOSTON — The driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that injured an 11-year-old boy in Dorchester earlier this week has been identified, Boston police said. Francis Nedwell was crossing the street Wednesday morning at the intersection of Columbia Road and Intervale Street when he was struck. The Suffolk County District...
BOSTON, MA
providencejournal.com

Man, 62, critically injured when he's struck by car in Warwick

A 62-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car Sunday night on West Shore Road, according to the Warwick police. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was in "critical care," the Warwick police said late Sunday night.
WARWICK, RI
willmarradio.com

Truck driver, UPS delivery man rescue woman from sinking car near Wood Lake

(Wood Lake MN-) Yellow Medicine County Sheriff Bill Flaten is commending the efforts of two men who worked together to rescue a woman who drove her car into Tyson Lake near Wood Lake Sunday. According to The Montevideo American News, UPS Delivery Driver Dustin Kramer of Granite Falls was making his first delivery of the day when he noticed a semi parked at the side of County Road 1, and then noticed a car that appeared to be sinking in Tyson Lake. Kramer stopped behind the semi, took off his shoes and emptied his pockets, and then went into the lake to help the truck driver who was in the process of rescuing a woman who was in the car. Between the two of them, they were able to safely get the woman to the shore. A third bystander called 911 and Sheriff Flaten responded to the scene. The sheriff told the Montevideo Newspaper "Those guys did a fantastic job. I'm proud that they were able to do that without thinking about it. They saw the problem, jumped in, helped get her out of the water so that she could get whatever medical assistance she needed." After the rescue, Kramer's girlfriend brought him some dry clothes and he continued his delivery route. The newspaper article did not mention the other truck driver or the victim's name.
WOOD LAKE, MN
WMTW

Man killed when car slams into Maine house

GLENBURN, Maine — A man died late Monday when police say he crashed into a home in Glenburn, just north of Bangor. Police say Peter Oliver, 45, was headed south on Hudson Road just after 11 p.m. when he went off the left side of the road, went into a ditch and hit a utility pole. His car then spun and went back across the road and through a lawn before hitting the home.
MAINE STATE
CBS Denver

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Parked Car In Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Commerce City on Monday night. It happened before 7:30 p.m. near 96th and Heinz. (credit: CBS) Investigators said a man was riding at a high rate of speed, failed to navigate a turn and struck a parked car. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is being investigated.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Chicago

Fire Rips Through Building Housing Laundromat, Apartments In Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out late Wednesday in a building that houses a laundromat and apartments in Bridgeport. The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm for additional equipment and manpower for the fire at 541 W. 31st St. near Parnell Avenue. Crews were seen spraying water from above into the second floor, as flames raged and heavy smoke poured out. The building houses H & K Laundry on the ground floor and apartments above. As of 5 p.m., crews remained on the scene extinguishing hot spots.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

93-year-old Harley rider killed when his bike collided with a car

A 93-year-old Minnesota man who rode Harley-Davidsons since his early 20s was killed in an accident while riding his beloved hog. Leslie Cin was riding his Harley on Highway 29 in Glenwood, about 100 miles northwest of Minneapolis, on Sunday when he collided with a Ford Escape about 1:30 p.m., WCCO reported.
TRAFFIC

