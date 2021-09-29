ESPN College GameDay comes to Athens ahead of Bulldogs clash with Arkansas

College GameDay at SEC Championship 2019 (Josh Conner)

ATHENS — The atmosphere Saturday around Sanford Stadium will likely be electric on Saturday when the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks come to Athens to challenge the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

The game is a 12 p.m. kickoff and in a somewhat unusual move, ESPN will bring their College GameDay cast and crew to Athens ahead of the broadcast.

It promises to be a very busy and early Saturday morning for Bulldogs fans due to the early kickoff.

If you want to be on campus for the GameDay show, the pregame for the broadcast begins at 8 a.m. The live broadcast runs from 9 a.m. to Noon and will take place on the Myers Quad.

Also, for those who arrive early, the Dawg Walk is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.

Don’t forget, Bulldogs Game Day airs ahead of the game beginning at 11 a.m. on Channel 2.

For a full list of GameDay activities, you can check the georgiadogs.com website..

Kickoff for the game will be right at 12 p.m. and ESPN College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who’s a GameDay regular will join his broadcast partner Chris Fowler in calling the game.

For Herbstreit, who frequently leaves the broadcast, hops on a charter jet and flies to the location of the nighttime broadcast that airs Saturday night, this game will provide a different challenge.

How does he get from the set on Myers Quad which is roughly 1/3 mile from the press box in Sanford Stadium?

College GameDay traditionally ends with the hosts making their game predictions at the end of the show and then cutting straight to the 12 p.m. game.

That doesn’t leave Herbstreit much time to make a walk that Google Maps says should take roughly seven minutes.

