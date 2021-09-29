CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge dismisses Denver police officers’ challenge to city vaccine mandate

A judge on Wednesday dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate a day before it’s set to take effect. In a lawsuit filed last week, seven officers claimed that the city did not have the authority to impose the mandate under a local disaster emergency declared by Mayor Michael Hancock at the beginning of the pandemic, noting that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis rescinded his statewide emergency pandemic order in July. They claim the city should have instead followed the more drawn out process laid out in state law to impose regulations.

