Shoshona Darke Arrested, Allegedly Trespassed At Former Home Of Suzanne And Barry Morphew – CBS Denver

(CBS4) – A Salida woman is under arrest after police say she was captured on security video trespassing onto private property and stealing a package from the outside of the house where Suzanne Morphew was last seen alive. The upscale home is the one where Suzanne and Barry Morphew used to live in Chaffee County and court documents recently unsealed in the Morphew murder trial revealed the accused woman, Shoshona Darke, has been in a relationship with Barry.