For the first time in franchise history, the Edmonton Oilers squared off against the Seattle Kraken and I’ve got the breakdown on any of the notable items that happened during the second tune-up game as we work our way towards opening night. But before we get started here, I’m not going to do the usual Wrap Up that you’d see during the regular season but instead focus on some of the things that stuck out to me in terms of the NHL regulars as well as the prospects that are trying to make a name for themselves. I will, however, get back to the usual format when we get going for real on October 13th.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO