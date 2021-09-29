CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Sorgente, Midler & Zion Wright Give You 'Rocket Power' Vibes

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Kreutzer filmed a very interesting homage to Nickelodeon’s Rocket Power series—a show that holds a special place in many skaters’ hearts—featuring Zion Wright, Alex Sorgente, and Alex Midler, among others at the BCR Surf Resort in Texas. This is, of course, one of those wave farms with the perfect 6-foot curls, barrels, etc., but the property also has a ridiculous ramp (and a spa for everything else your body needs). Wright gives you a reminder that he’s a Florida boy, demonstrating some amazing carves—it’s only a matter of time before this IRL Otto is doing 540s off the lip. Watch Kreutzer’s video, above!

The Berrics Canteen

Brandon Turner’s ‘Wheelhouse’: The Switch Hardflip

Brandon Turner has stomped his signature switch hardflip at some of the world’s biggest gaps, including SF’s Wallenberg and the now-defunct Carlsbad. In the latest episode of ‘Wheelhouse’, Turner tells you who inspired him to learn the trick, how he has made it uniquely his, and why visualizing yourself landing a trick is so important.
The Berrics Canteen

‘Free’ Spends Some Time With Maité Steenhoudt In London

Belgium’s Maité Steenhoudt spent some time skating around London, England, with Free magazine for its latest video ‘It’s Important To Try’. She talks about the friends she’s made over the years and—as the title implies—why just going for it should always be a priority. Watch the edit, by Jackson Davis, above!
The Berrics Canteen

Vans Explores Jeff Grosso’s Impact With ‘Loveletters’ Series Finale

It’s shocking to think that it has already been over a year since Jeff Grosso, the reliably outspoken skate critic and historian, passed away in his home at 51 years old. Grosso’s longtime shoe sponsor Vans has released the series finale ‘Love Letters To Skateboarding’ this morning, with his son Oliver taking on the hosting duties. Heartfelt accounts from fellow skate legends and friends John Lucero, Eric Nash, Lance Mountain, John Cardiel, and Ray Barbee, as well as the younger generation of Vans team riders including Lizzie Armanto, Yndiara Asp, Pedro Barros, Breana Geering, Pedro Delfino, Poppy Starr Olsen, and Kokona Hiraki, illustrate the wide impact that Grosso’s friendship, opinions, and mentoring had on skaters all over the world.
The Berrics Canteen

Skateboarding And Punk Rock: Santa Cruz Profiles ‘One Step Closer’

Santa Cruz partnered with Discovered music magazine for a profile of hardcore band One Step Closer from Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. OSC formed in 2016 with vocalist Ryan Savitski and his bandmates: Guitarist Grady Allen, drummer Tommy Norton, bassist Brain Talipan, and guitarist Ross Thompson. Together, their music is a refreshing wave of melodic hardcore with meaningful lyrics; their debut album This Place You Know is out now from Run For Cover Records. Get to know OSC as they take you around their hometown, show us their practice room/skatepark, and their home to see how Thompson sews their merch… by hand. Check out Santa Cruz’s latest cross-culture profile, above!
The Berrics Canteen

TJ Rogers Visits ‘The Nine Club’ For Latest Episode

‘The Nine Club’ crossed the 200-episode threshold today with a lively interview featuring 2019 Battle Commander TJ Rogers. He talks about what it was like to grow up in Canada; getting shop sponsored at 13; moving to a new city, and living in foster care; skating contests before he became Am; getting on Blueprint Skateboards (Canada); sending a sponsor-me tape to Blind, and eventually becoming Pro; coming to California for his first time, and going to El Toro; hosting a yearly contest in his hometown for the young local skaters; the vibe with ketchup chips; finally moving to Cali; getting on eS Footwear; how he got on Red Bull; working on his new shoe colorway; and filming a new Red Bull series documenting a cross-country trip through Canada. (Not bad, eh?) Check out the nearly 3-hour interview, above, and stay tuned for Rogers’s ‘Berrics Gaming Show’ episode!
The Berrics Canteen

Watch The 2021 Sun Diego ‘Am Slam’ Series Finale Recap Here

Sun Diego hosted its Am Slam Surf and Skate Finale at Mission Beach in San Diego, sponsored by Billabong, RVCA, Quiksilver and Roxy, Roark, Bones Loves Milk, and more. It has been about two years since the last event, and the highlight of this one was definitely the school bus with three different obstacles (each with its own best trick contest). Even with the rain threatening to hamper the festivities, these skaters couldn’t be stopped. Here are the results:
The Berrics Canteen

Watch Strangelove’s ‘Purple Reign: The Afterworld’ Here

Sean Cliver’s StrangeLove brand has released its first team edit in a year, and it’s a combination trip montage/tribute to the Purple one (Prince Rogers Nelson, RIP). The whole paisley gang (wait, was Cliver’s Paisley a reference to Prince’s label? The pur-plot thickens) headed to Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis for some Minnesota nice ripping. The appropriately named Ben Narloch joins Max Murphy, Connor Gasch, Vinnie Nathavongsa, and more for this must-see jaunt to where some music lovers (and MST3K aficionados) consider mecca, filmed and edited by Dan Rusin.
The Berrics Canteen

SLS Releases Nyjah Huston Salt Lake City Megamix

Street League Skateboarding‘s Salt Lake City stop was the first one of the 2021 tour, and the first official stop since the pandemic paused skate events last year. Nyjah Huston, fresh off his first Olympics outing in Tokyo, had his eyes on the prize and landed some spectacular 9 club-worthy tricks (Gustavo Ribeiro ended up winning). Watch the 4-minute SLS edit of Huston’s bangers, above!
The Berrics Canteen

‘Vague’ Releases East Coast Video ‘Beneath’

The U.K.’s Vague magazine is over on our side of the pond with its latest edit, featuring Joel Barahona, Smalls, Rahzel Ashby, Ardy Smith, Jason Nam, Cesar Mederano, Blue Diba, Steve Szu, Grady Smith, Mahi Tim, Lupe, Hamza, Franklyn Swartz, Kevin Augustine, Antonio Elliott, Jason Sinnawi, Isaiah Rodriguez, Tony Cao, Chase Scott, and Myquel Haddox skating Washington D.C. and select East Cost hotspots. Watch the video, above!
The Berrics Canteen

‘Free’ Premieres Charlie Munro’s ‘Charles’ Part

Free magazine delivered another must-watch video part this morning in the form of ‘Charlie’, an atmospheric edit featuring Cambridge, U.K.’s Charlie Munro. And when we say “must watch,” we mean that this part is fucking amazing and your day will be much better for having watched it. We predict that the positive reverberations you experience upon witnessing every perfect clip in this masterpiece will spread far into next week. Every time you hear the words “London” or “England” you will be transported back to the 4 minutes when you watch the above part for the first time. The Starkist Tuna slogan “Sorry, Charlie” will elicit a Pavlovian response deep in your subconscious—you will feel unreasonably apologetic and feel compelled to rewatch ‘Charles’ yet another time to soothe your conscience.
The Berrics Canteen

Tiago Lemos Faces Off Against Justin Sommer In ‘King Of Macba 4’

The fourth series of MACBA Life‘s annual plaza competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ is really heating up and the every feature of the longtime global skate destination is fair game. In the latest Round 1 match, the Jaguariuna Jaguar Tiago Lemos faces off against the Berlin Wall: Justin Sommer. Both skaters go far outside their comfort zones, making for a very entertaining and unexpected game. Watch the video, above!
