RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions took on Morristown on Monday and fell to the Lady Yellow Jackets 25-15, 26-24, 25-18. “Tonight we honored Olivia Yager for reaching a milestone of 1,000 digs in her career. She did this at the Hauser tournament against Franklin County. She was presented with a game ball before the varsity match,” Coach Scanlan said. “Olivia played in her last home match tonight and did not disappoint with 11 kills, seven assists, and 17 digs. Olivia has been a 4-year starter for the Lady Lion volleyball team. She is an outstanding student/athlete and just a wonderful young lady. She will truly be missed once this season comes to an end.”

RUSHVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO